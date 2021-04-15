Thousands of child sex abuse images, videos found in Sanger man’s possession, deputies say

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger man was arrested after investigators with the Central California ICAC Task Force served a warrant on his home and report finding thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The warrant and arrest of 27-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez took place Wednesday. Investigators searched his home on the 500 block of Tucker Avenue in Sanger.

In addition to the thousands of images of child sexual abuse, investigators say they also found thousands of images and videos of children between two and three years old being raped by adult men.

Gutierrez has since been released on bond.

To report child sexual exploitation online visit www.cybertipline.org or call the 24-Hour Call Center 1-800-THE-LOST (1800-843-5678).