This woman attempted an armed robbery at a Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Fresno have identified the woman they say attempted an armed robbery at a 7-11 on Palm and Bullard avenues.

Officers say 21-year-old Alexis Garcia from Clovis went inside the store and demanded money and guns from the clerk. When the clerk refused, police say Garcia stabbed the clerk and escaped – before running into the vehicle she arrived in.

Police say a witness took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate. Officers managed to locate it at Blackstone and Sierra avenues. It was identified as stolen out of Clovis.

Garcia was arrested for attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. She is also facing further charges relating to previous incidents in both Fresno and Clovis.