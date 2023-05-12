FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sketch of a person of interest believed to be involved in a boy’s death in Parlier last year was released on Friday, as part of efforts to track down the person responsible.

A $9,000 reward has also been announced for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Officials say, on February 20, 2022, Parlier Police responded to a shots fired call on the 13000 block of East Bulah Avenue in Parlier. When officers arrived at a home say they discovered a 16-year-old who had been shot multiple times while inside the house.

16-year-old Ricardo Chavana (Victim) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The boy, who was identified as 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana of Parlier, was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the authorities.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the scene and launched an investigation and that preliminary information shows shots were fired from outside the house and bullets traveled into the house.

Person of Interest – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Officials have established that Chavana was an innocent victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.