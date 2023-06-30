VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say used fake money at a Visalia firework stand now has three active warrants for his arrest, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Mark Ananian, 56

Officers are searching for 56-year-old Mark Ananian after investigators say he used a counterfeit $50 bill at a fireworks stand in Visalia. According to the police department, Ananian has a history of passing counterfeit bills in the Visalia and Tulare areas. He was recently arrested and found with numerous counterfeit bills.

Anyone with information about Ananian’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.

Those handling and accepting cash are asked to pay attention as some fake bills can appear very real.