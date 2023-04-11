FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man took money from the floor of a Fresno liquor store and assaulted the woman who dropped it when she asked for it back, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the incident took place on March 5 at around 2:00 p.m., in the Liquor King at 6751 North Blackstone Avenue. The victim was standing in front of the man in line and dropped money on the ground. Officers say the man then picked up the money when the victim walked away. When confronted by the victim, he pushed her away and left the store.

Security and cellphone video from inside the store, provided by the Fresno Police Department, shows the woman attempting to get the money back – but the man continues to exit the store. The footage can be viewed in the video player above.

Officers are now looking for the unidentified man, who they say drove away in what appears to be an early 1990s model single-cab blue Toyota pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Detective Jason Button at (559) 621-6509.