This man stole a crucifx from a Sanger church, police say

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Sanger are searching for a man they say stole a crucifix from a church.

According to the Sanger Police Department, the suspect shown on security camera footage took the crucifix from St. Mary’s Church at 9th and O Street sometime in December.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact officers on 559-875-8521.

