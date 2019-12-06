This man sent lewd pictures of himself to a 14-year-old girl, say police

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Porterville has been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges.

A school resource officer started an investigation earlier this week after hearing allegations of harmful images being sent to a child. The alleged victim was identified as a 14-year old girl.

Investigators later determined that 26-year old Keith Claude Russell was responsible. He was on probation at the time.

Police say he used social media to send sexual photos of himself to the minor.

He was previously arrested in 2012 on charges of lewd acts against an 11-year old.

