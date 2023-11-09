FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are looking for a person wanted in the shooting death of a 28-year-old earlier this week.

Police say on Tuesday, around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 Block of East Fountain Way to check the welfare of a person on the ground. When officers arrived, they found, 28-year-old Daniel Payan unresponsive, face down in the parking lot.

Payan was transported to a local hospital where it was determined he had a gunshot wound injury to the chest. Payan was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. by hospital personnel, according to police.

28-year-old Daniel Payan

Investigators say they learned Payan is a member of the unhoused community and was involved in a disturbance with an unknown suspect in the parking lot, where he was shot. After the shooting, police say the shooter fled the area.

Detectives are currently reviewing video footage from nearby businesses and identifying witnesses who were present during the shooting.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.