This man is wanted for the deadly stabbing of a Tulare man, deputies say

36-year-old Rene Gomez of Tulare

36-year-old Rene Gomez of Tulare (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to help locate a third suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a Tulare man over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Tuesday arrested Ismael Hernandez Gutierrez, 34, and Maria Sepulveda, 37, for the murder of Miguel Rosales. Rosales was found stabbed to death on Saturday in the area of 19000 Road 96 in Tulare.

Surveillance video led detectives to identify the three suspects connected to the murder.

Deputies say Gutierrez and Sepulveda were taken into custody while deputies served a search warrant. Officials are now asking for the public’s help to find the third suspect, Rene Gomez, 36, of Tulare.

Gomez is believed to be in the Tulare area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information on the homicide is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.  Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

