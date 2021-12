FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Fresno continue to search for a man described as a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Fresno Police Department wrote that Robert George Hill has been identified as the suspect in multiple commercial burglaries in Fresno and Clovis.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.