FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New footage possibly showing two suspects related to a deadly shooting last year in Parlier was released on Friday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Parlier Police responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022, at the 800 block of King Street in Parlier. The victim was a 15-year-old male. The Fresno Sheriff’s Office was asked to take over the investigation, officials say.

Investigators say the victim was Anthony Garcia, and the shots were fired from outside the house, hitting him. The victim was taken to Selma Hospital but did not survive.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the surveillance video shows the potential vehicle and suspects related to the shooting. The video shows a dark-colored four-door car passing by around 11:30 p.m., and two people in hoodies that walked to the south of Orit Avenue. The footage shows that 15 minutes later, those two people ran towards the car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please contact Sheriff’s Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.