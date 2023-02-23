PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Police are searching for four male suspects alleged to be involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday night.

Officials say on Feb. 22, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred in the 100 block of North E Street in Porterville. The victims told police that four young Hispanic males, approximately late teens, wielded two firearms and demanded their vehicle.

According to police, the victims described the suspects as having thin builds and all involved being approximately 6 feet tall. The males were said to wear face coverings, two dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, one in a gray hooded sweatshirt, and one in a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the stolen vehicle was a burgundy 1998 Toyota Camry, bearing California license plate number 6RSR427; both rear and front license plates were attached.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through their Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.