FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an out-of-compliance sex offender who is considered “armed and dangerous”, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are looking for 63-year-old John Anthony Camacho who is a registered sex offender who has a prior conviction for rape.

Camacho has an active warrant out for his arrest for an elder abuse charge and he has not registered his new address with law enforcement, according to deputies.

Authorities say his last known address was 5880 S. Sarah Ave. in Fresno. Camacho is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown eyes, and bald. He also has a Bulldog tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo on the back of his neck saying “ESF 14.”

Deputies say people should not approach Camacho as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (559) 600-3111.