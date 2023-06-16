MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 71-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting the “Oak Fire” in Mariposa that burned 19,244 acres of vegetation, 127 residential structures, and 66 outbuildings in July 0f 2022, according to the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers arrested 71-year-old Edward Fredrick Wackerman on Friday in Mariposa County.

Investigators say Wackerman was arrested on multiple felony charges including suspicion of aggravated arson, arson that causes great bodily injury, and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures.

Officials say the arrest and comprehensive investigation were a collaborative effort between multiple agencies consisting of CAL FIRE Law Enforcement, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service (USFS) Law Enforcement, National Park Service Law Enforcement, Madera County District Attorney Investigators, Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Anyone with information related to an arson fire is encouraged to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at (800) 468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous.