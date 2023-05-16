CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested after he was caught using a flashlight to look into a business on Sunday night – while wearing sunglasses, a hat, and gloves, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers say they were called around 11:00 p.m. to 556 Whitley Avenue regarding a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they located a man later identified as 61-year-old Ralph Garcia.

Officers say they conducted a search of Garcia and located a 12-inch kitchen knife tucked in his waistband.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of possession of dirk or dagger and is later set to appear in the Kings County Superior Court, officials say.