This 19-year-old is wanted for attempted homicide, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old suspect wanted for an attempted homicide that occurred in Tipton.

Authorities say, Andrew Rodriguez, of Pixley, shot a man multiple times just before 9:45 p.m. on April 11.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 120, west of Highway 99, south of Tipton. When deputies arrived they found the victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Rodriguez is believed to have fled the area after the shooting, the sheriff’s office says.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is working with federal authorities to assist with the capture of Rodriguez.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or the whereabouts of Andrew Rodriguez, is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.