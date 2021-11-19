Third suspect arrested in connection to Tulare County homicide, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in an orchard, Tulare County sheriff officials say.

Authorities say Jose Omar Bello Reyes, 24, was arrested on Thursday by homicide detectives in Bakersfield. According to deputies, Reyes was found in a home on the 200 block of Monterey Street, along with another outstanding suspect wanted by Bakersfield police on unrelated charges.

On Oct. 15, deputies responded to the area of Avenue 80 and Road 264 in Terra Bella regarding a man found dead in an orchard. Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot to death, later identified by authorities as 58-year-old Douglas R. Cline.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify three suspects in the homicide as Jesus Manjarrez, 23, Dan Eli Perez, 38 and Reyes.

According to officials, several search warrants were served and detectives were able to arrest Manjarrez and Perez. Authorities say while serving those warrants, detectives also found 12 guns, 28 magazines, one grenade launcher, about five ounces of suspected cocaine, about a half-pound of suspect heroin and around three kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

ARRESTED: Dan Eli Perez, 34

ARRESTED: Jesus Manjarrez, 23

Tulare County sheriff officials say Manjarrez and Perez were later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Jail Facility and currently face charges of “conspiracy to commit murder and murder.”

Deputies say throughout the past month, detectives have followed up on multiple leads as they searched for Reyes. After locating and arresting him, officials say he was later booked in the Tulare County Sheriff’s Adult Pre-Trial Facility where he faces charges of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Clower and/or Detective Brad McLean at (559) 733-6218. For those wishing to remain anonymous call or text (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.