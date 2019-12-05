Third robbery by this couple, says Fresno’s Horn Photo

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-based Horn Photo has posted an appeal on social media after staff members say the couple shown in the surveillance footage above recently committed their third robbery from the store.

According to the Facebook post, this most recent incident comes after a similar incident earlier this year.

The store asks anyone with information about the theft to email info@hornphoto.com.

