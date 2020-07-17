Thieves rip open ATM using truck in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An investigation is underway after police say thieves stole from an ATM early Friday morning.

According to Fresno police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank at Fruit and Shaw avenues.

Fresno police said the thieves, who were driving a stolen pickup truck, ripped the door off the ATM using a chain.

The thieves took an undisclosed amount of cash. Police are now looking for the suspects.

