Thieves burglarize Visalia auto parts store Christmas Day: Police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thieves burglarized a Visalia auto parts store early Christmas morning and left with an unknown amount of merchandise, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at an Autozone located at 1407 N. Dinuba Boulevard around 2:40 a.m., Sgt. Gary Williams said.

An investigation found that an unknown amount of suspects entered the business and removed an undetermined amount of property.

Police said the investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police at 559-713-4738.

