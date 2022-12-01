FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee.

Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load them into their shopping cart.

Authorities say the suspects attempted to leave the store with the items without paying and assaulted an employee during the process. They were last seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

The Fresno Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects to please contact them at (559) 621-7000.