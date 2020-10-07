Thief caught on camera breaks through a wall into Clovis store, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught on camera breaking through the wall of a Clovis business – before leaving with a bag full of cigarette packets and other stolen items, according to police.

Officers say the theft took place Sept. 30, shortly before 4 a.m., at Clovis Discount Cigarettes near Shaw and Minnewawa avenues.

Surveillance video supplied by Clovis Police shows the man breaking through the wall, crawling through the hole, filling a bag with stolen merchandise, and then fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Clovis Police.

