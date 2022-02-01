They stole over $2,000 worth of merch from a Kohl’s in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for suspects who they say stole thousands worth of property from a Fresno department store.









Surveillance camera images provided by the Fresno Police Department

On Friday, Fresno police say suspects were caught on camera walking into a Kohl’s department store in northwest Fresno and taking more than $2,000 worth of items.

After arriving at the store in a gold GMC Yukon the suspects entered the store and “began picking out items, which they had no intentions of paying for,” said a release from the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone who has information on the suspects is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.