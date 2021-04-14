‘They seem normal’: Neighbor of child neglect offenders shocked

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A neighbor of the parents now in custody for child neglect is speaking out. Danny Torrez lives in the building next to Bao Xiong and Joshua Yang, the Fresno couple taken into custody Tuesday after four of their children were found to be living in “deplorable” conditions according to law enforcement. Torrez is surprised the apartment was found in that condition.

“They seem normal, very very normal,” Torrez said.

On Tuesday after Xiong and Yang were taken into custody by Fresno Police, Torrez noticed a light on in one of the front windows of the apartment. He took the photo below from the outside through a window, showing what appears to be a child’s bedroom in complete disarray.

Photo courtesy of Danny Torrez

Torrez says he does not recall seeing Xiong and Yang’s children frequenlty.

“The four kids that did live in this complex, they were not seen as much.”

The children, ages 1, 3, 4, and 7-years-old were taken by Child Protective Services and at last report, were in good spirits. Torrez says he never heard or saw anything that raised an alarm.

“No issues, no conflicts,” Torrez said. “Our walls are paper thin. So I generally didn’t hear anything.”

Tricia Gonzalez, deputy director of Fresno County’s Child Welfare branch, says there are obvious signs a child is facing neglect, and that any bystander should take action by calling Child Protective Services or law enforcement.

“They look sleepy or they’re hungry, they’re dirty, poor hygiene. All people need is what we call a ‘reasonable suspicion,'” explained Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says these kind of cases are frequent in Fresno County.

“It’s approximately 70 to 80 percent of referrals or investigations that we do involve neglect of some kind,” Gonzalez said.

According to court records, Joshua Yang filed a domestic violence complaint against his wife involving one of the children in 2016, that case was dismissed.

To report suspected child neglect, call Fresno County’s 24-7 child protection hotline at (559) 600-8320.