‘They got into a scuffle and the officer pulled out his gun’; Detective hospitalized after incident in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, California (KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s Office says one of their detectives was seriously injured after he was forced to fire at a suspect in Oakhurst Thursday morning.

Madera County Undersheriff Tyson Pogue said they had been receiving calls about a man walking around and acting erratically on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.

“During the altercation the detective did discharge his firearm striking the subject,” said Pogue.

Jaime Murrieta saw the whole thing and said the man was bobbing in and out of traffic.

“I saw a distraught man walking down the street and he started hanging out at the bus stop there,” said Murrieta. “All of a sudden he was starting to throw himself into traffic.”

Murrieta said he called 911 and waited till someone responded.

“He asked him to put his hands on the car and he didn’t he turned towards the deputy and wanted to fight with him and they got into a scuffle and the officer pulled out his gun and shot him one time,” said Murrieta.

The man who was shot was air-lifted to a hospital in Fresno.

“The deputies on scene did treat the subject and gave him medical attention,” said Pogue. “They requested area ambulance and he was transported by helicopter to Fresno to a hospital.”

The detective involved in the altercation was also transported and taken to a hospital in Fresno.

“The deputy did receive some very serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital,” said Pogue.

The extent of the detective’s injuries – and his condition – are still unknown.

