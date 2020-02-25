Detectives ask to speak to these men following a murder in Lindsay

29-year-old Javier “Balls” Ibarra (left) and 19-year-old Roman “La Nina” Salcedo (right), both of Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives in Tulare County want to speak to two men in connection with a murder in Lindsay, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 29-year-old Javier “Balls” Ibarra and 19-year-old Roman “La Nina” Salcedo, both of Visalia, are wanted following the incident on Feb. 4 when a man was shot to death in a home on the 22000 Block of Avenue 256.

The pair have been described as persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

