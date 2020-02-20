These suspects are wanted for stealing bicycles in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two suspects are wanted for the theft of two bicycles in Clovis, according to police.

Officers say the pair stole bikes on Feb. 8 at about 4 p.m., from Clovis Bicycle.

The store’s video surveillance shows the two suspects steaking a Terra Trike Rover x8 and a Redline Romp; both were blue in color.

The suspects have not been identified.





