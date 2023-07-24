FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have made an arrest in the city’s latest homicide but are still asking for the community’s help.

Police arrested 36-year-old Steven Raymundo for stabbing and killing a woman outside a post office on Griffith and Blackstone Avenue Sunday night.

Officials say the stabbing happened one week after being released from jail, that Raymundo was booked on July 15th for a felony warrant but because of overcrowding they let him go.

“It’s pretty obvious if Raymundo was in custody we wouldn’t have had this murder, it’s unfortunate we have no involvement of what happens at the jail but overcrowding is an issue,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

58-year-old Patricia Roper was rushed to the hospital but did not make it.

“The entire stabbing incident was captured on video…needless to say it’s very graphic and it’s part of the evidence in this case and we will not be sharing that with the media,” added Lt. Cervantes.

Investigators say surveillance video helped them narrow in on Raymundo, that both Roper and Raymundo were part of the unhoused community.

“She was, she had her days but she was grateful for anything that was given to her,” said Dez Martinez, founder of “We are not invisible.”

Martinez says she served Patricia and other unhoused members that stay in that area.

“We are in an emergency we need protection from the streets. Who knows what had happened at the moment to have him do this, his state of mind, how was his health, mentally physically, emotionally. Especially during this hot weather, it creates a lot of animosity,” added Martinez.

Police say Raymundo has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2015. Where he was convicted of inflicting injury to a child and also arrested in 2021 for felony carjacking.

“There’s nothing to regulate any of the crime that’s happening on the streets in Fresno right now,” she added.

Roper’s death is the 21st murder this year in Fresno. Police say this time last year there were 36 murders.

“If we had safe places to put individuals while waiting for a shelter bed then I think crime on the unsheltered would go down significantly,” she added.

Raymundo has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.