Their tires were spiked during a chase in Visalia but police say the pursuit didn’t end there

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department arrested two women after an early morning pursuit Friday.

The pursuit started around 2:30 A.M. near Whitendale Avenue and Woodland Street. Visalia Police said officers tried to stop a car when the driver took off and failed to yield.

Police said they used “stop sticks”, however, the vehicle continued to drive with disabled front tires. The pursuit was discontinued after the driver traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 99.

Around 3:00 A.M., police said they found the car near Traver disabled. With help from the California Highway Patrol and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Visalia Police arrested 29-year-old Jessica Lockwood and 27-year-old Tracy Wooster.

Lockwood was booked for felony evading and an outstanding felony warrant. Wooster was booked for outstanding warrants, according to police.