FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say.

According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business.

As they tried to leave the premises without paying one of the suspects assaulted an employee, according to police.

If you have any information on the identities of the suspects you are asked to call Detective Cha Thao at (559) 360-0739 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You may be compensated if your information leads to an arrest.