FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The manhunt continues for the gunmen who killed four and wounded six others in Fresno on Sunday.

The mass shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Lamona, near Olive and Peach. Investigators continue to follow up on several leads.

“After an event like this of such magnitude it’s important that we stabilize the neighborhood, the residence itself and people around it to instill a sense of security that they lost that night,” says Fresno Police Captain Dennis Bridges.

It’s still unclear if this shooting is gang-related. Bridges says no lead goes unchecked and so far they’ve received a number of them.

“We continue to analyze forensic evidence, interviewing the victims as they recover, interviewing neighbors, scouring for surveillance video and there have been positive things that have occurred.”

Just this year alone, Bridges says they have had 24 gang-related murders in the City of Fresno. Of those, 15 have been solved and the other nine remain open cases. But Bridges says they expect to solve not only those but the one from Sunday as well.

The reward has tripled since Monday. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Assemblyman Jim Patterson each contributed $5,000 from their existing campaign funds to boost the reward to $15,000.

“My hope is that the people who know something about what happened will be encouraged, they’ll be safe in being anonymous, they can help the police department sort this out and I just hope it results in a quick and thorough coming to justice of these killers,” says Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) 23rd District.

There is still no clear description of the suspect but anyone with information is urged to call the Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

