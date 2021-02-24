‘The knife was still in his face’. Stabbed man goes to relatives apartment in northeast Fresno for help

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man, stabbed in the face, walked 10 minutes to a relatives home for help with the knife stuck in his face.

Police say the man was stabbed around 4 o’clock Wednesday morning at an apartment near San Bruno Avenue and 4th Street. They say he walked with the kitchen knife protruding from his cheek to a relative’s apartment near Bulldog Lane and 9th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say they have no suspect information. They say witness at the San Bruno Avenue apartment complex are cooperating with the investigation and talking to detectives.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.