Tesla towed for going over 100 mph in Fresno Co., CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tesla driver was arrested and their vehicle towed Friday early morning for going at speeds of more than 100 mph, says the California Highway Patrol Fresno Friday.

According to CHP, just before 4 a.m., a Tesla was observed at high speeds on Highway 99.

Officers say they were able to get a radar reading of 143 mph before it exited at Central Avenue.

According to CHP, the commercial-licensed driver stated they were late for work and tried to beat the clock.

“If you’re late you’re late, don’t risk a ticket, a crash, or in this case being arrested,” reads the CHP social media post.

CHP says the car was towed and the driver was booked into the Fresno County Jail.