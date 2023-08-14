TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested for being a suspect in an armed carjacking, resulting in his third arrest in 2023, deputies say.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s detectives arrested a 17-year-old teenager on Saturday for an armed carjacking that happened around 2 a.m. on July 30.

During the carjacking, deputies say the suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a pistol, stole a Toyota Tacoma and personal property from the victims, who were parked at Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella. The suspect then went to Porterville and robbed a gas station.

During a warrant at his home, detectives say they found evidence linking him to the crime, including personal property from the victims.

According to sheriff’s officials, this was the third time in 2023 the teen has been arrested for armed robbery. In February, he was arrested for an armed hold-up at the C&F Market in Terra Bella and had a pistol. In May, the teen was one of the three suspects arrested for the armed robbery at the Ducor Handi Mart. During that robbery, the suspects carjacked a customer’s vehicle.

Deputies say two days later, they attempted another armed robbery at Valley Fuel in Plainview, using that carjacked vehicle. They were arrested following a chase that ended in Porterville.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Muller or Sergeant Baldera at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194.