Teens arrested for shooting at a home in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two teens were arrested for shooting at a home in Coalinga Tuesday night, according to Coalinga Police.

Officers reported to the 400 block of South Hachman Street for several teens walking down the roadway with a rifle and say it was reported they had shot a home and were leaving the area.

The teens fled the area but were caught a short time later. Police say the teens threw the rifle they were carrying over a fence, which was later recovered.

Authorities say all three teens were uncooperative and found to have ties to a street gang.

A 14 and 15-year-old were arrested and taken to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus on charges of shooting at an empty home, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and participation of a criminal street gang.

There was also a 12-year-old who was involved and was turned over to their mother.

