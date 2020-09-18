Teens arrested for shooting at a home in Coalinga

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two teens were arrested for shooting at a home in Coalinga Tuesday night, according to Coalinga Police.

Officers reported to the 400 block of South Hachman Street for several teens walking down the roadway with a rifle and say it was reported they had shot a home and were leaving the area.

The teens fled the area but were caught a short time later. Police say the teens threw the rifle they were carrying over a fence, which was later recovered.

Authorities say all three teens were uncooperative and found to have ties to a street gang.

A 14 and 15-year-old were arrested and taken to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus on charges of shooting at an empty home, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and participation of a criminal street gang.

There was also a 12-year-old who was involved and was turned over to their mother.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.