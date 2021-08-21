Teenager shot after rivalry football game at Koligian Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was shot and injured at Koligian Stadium after a rivalry football game between Central and Bullard High School Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers reported shots fired near the southwest portion of the stadium just after 10:00 p.m., saying between three to five gunshots were heard.

Because officers were already on duty at the stadium, officials say they were able to respond immediately to the incident.

According to authorities, police were able to chase down a 19-year-old man and detain him after the incident occurred. Police say they were also able to recover a gun from the incident.

Officials say officers on scene were tending to another 19-year-old man who was shot before he was transferred to a local hospital.

There is currently no update on the victim at this time and police are investigating the incident.