FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested after pulling out a gun during a fight in the parking lot of the Fashion Fair Mall Friday, police say.

Just before 4:00 p.m., Fresno Police said an officer at Fashion Fair received information about a fight in the Forever 21 parking lot from a mall security officer.

According to police, during the fight, a suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at another teenager involved in the fight.

Police say the gun was then handed off to two individuals who ran out the back of the mall before police could arrive.

Officers say they were able to break up the fight and searched the mall for the two who ran away but were unable to find them.

The suspect was found with ammunition in his backpack and was arrested, according to police.

Parts of the mall were temporarily closed while police conducted their search, but officials say the mall is now safe.

The two individuals who ran are still at large, according to police.