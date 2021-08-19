Teenager murdered during crime spree, 5 suspects identified, deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A murder investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was found shot and killed in Ivanhoe in what deputies say is one part of a 36-hour-long crime spree.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the man found shot and killed was reported on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe. He was identified as 19-year-old Ivan Ortiz of Delano.

Investigators established that 23-year-old Joshua Davidson of Visalia, 24-year-old Alexander Ceballos of Porterville, 25-year-old Jacob Enriquez of Tulare, 18-year-old Joshua Uribe of Goshen, and 19-year-old Alfredo Gaona of Visalia, went on a crime spree the same evening.

Deputies say they began the crime spree in Ivanhoe, where they committed a strong-armed robbery on a victim sitting in his car, then Woodlake, where a victim reported the men pulled out a gun and later carjacked someone at gunpoint.

Uribe and Gaona were arrested that night, Ortiz on Tuesday, and Ceballos and Enriquez on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the series of incidents is asked to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Greg May with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218.