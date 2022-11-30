REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Reedly has been arrested along with an accompanying adult, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Cypress Avenue on Tuesday at around 12:35 p.m. for the report of a male juvenile that had possibly been shot at that location. When they arrived at an apartment complex they discovered a 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his lower stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital in Fresno for treatment.

Police say that approximately four hours after what they believe was a gang-related assault, they were able to identify and arrest a 17-year-old suspect identified as allegedly the shooter. He was accompanied by 22-year-old Andy Garcia who is on active parole and thus was also arrested for gang-related parole violations.

Officers also say that the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also identified and recovered and is currently being processed for evidence linking it to the incident.

The Reedly Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking the public for any additional information that may help identify others possibly involved.