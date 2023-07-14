Teenager arrested for multiple charges in Fresno, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested for multiple charges following a traffic stop in which police found a loaded firearm in his vehicle, the Fresno Police Department says Friday.

According to officials, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fulton Street and Mariposa Street for a vehicle code violation.

Officers say the 17-year-old driver was found to be driving without a valid license and it was discovered that he had previously been cited for being an unlicensed driver.

While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for multiple charges and was cited for being an unlicensed driver.