court gavel with a gun on the table

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Officers say they arrested a teenager in the 900 block of East North Avenue for an outstanding robbery warrant regarding an armed robbery that happened on the 600 block of North Haney Avenue on May 22.

Officials stated that during the arrest, the teen was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic ghost gun.

According to detectives, the teenager was taken into custody and transported to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus.

The Reedley Police Department encourages anyone with more information regarding the case to contact the Reedley Police Department Investigations Unit at (559) 637-4250.