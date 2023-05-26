VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing two illegal guns at his home, ammunition, and some other items on Friday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officials say that the Visalia Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a probation check at the home of a 17-year-old boy in Ivanhoe.

Detectives stated that the teen owned two handguns, one privately made “ghost” handgun, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, marijuana vape cartridges, and gun manufacturing components.

According to the police, the teenager was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, firearm manufacturing, and a minor possessing concentrated cannabis.