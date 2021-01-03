Teenage girl killed, teenage boy injured, in northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An early Sunday morning shooting in northeast Fresno left a teenage girl killed and a teenage boy hospitalized, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 1 a.m. received reports of gunfire in the area of Shaw and Maple avenues, said Lt. Tim Tietjen. Arriving officers found a teenage girl and a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where the girl was later declared dead and the male was listed in critical condition.

The teenage girl was later identified as Breana Gomez, 14, of Fresno, by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.