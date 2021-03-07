Teenage boy shot in leg after drive-by in southeast Fresno, according to police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teenage boy was hospitalized after a drive-by in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a victim of a shooting in the area of Lamona and Rowell Avenues just before 2:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in front of a home.

Police say there had been a verbal disturbance at Fedora Market that continued while the victim was walking home. A white vehicle then pulled up near the victim and opened fire.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, his condition is unknown.

It is unknown what the motive of the shooting was or if it was gang related.