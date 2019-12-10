Teenage boy shot and killed in San Joaquin, deputies say

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department includes an Ag Task Force.

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A teenage boy has been killed following a shooting in San Joaquin.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it took place around 9 p.m. Monday in an area near Cherry Lane and Sutter Avenue.

Detectives are treating the incident as a homicide. A second person was also shot and injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

