MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old allegedly making bombs at a home in Atwater was arrested on Monday by a law-enforcement team made up of police, sheriff’s office, and FBI, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the FBI received a tip on Sunday about the 17-year-old making bombs to sell to others online. The operation was based out of a home in Atwater, in the area of Shaffer Road and Pacemaker Drive.

Law enforcement raided the home on Monday after securing a search warrant. Deputies say they found bomb-making equipment and arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of making the bombs. None of the bomb-making equipment was live at the time.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was the only person involved in the bomb-making. Deputies added that the teenager’s parents have been questioned – but not arrested.