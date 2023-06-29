CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was discovered inside a Corcoran store early Monday morning after police say a burglar alarm alerted them to a break-in in progress.

Officers say an alarm sounded at the store on 1301 Whitley Avenue at 2:28 a.m. and they arrived to find a broken window and a rock that had been thrown through it. During a search of the building, officers found 18-year-old Noah Perry inside the store.

According to police, officers say Perry was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, and conspiracy to commit a crime.