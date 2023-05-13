TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was taken into custody after stabbing two of her immediate family members in Exeter Saturday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 12:15 p.m. they responded to a call of a family disturbance that escalated into a stabbing near Avenue 300 and Road 192 in Exeter.

Upon arrival, authorities learned a 16-year-old had stabbed two of her immediate family members.

Officials say they treated one victim on scene and the other one was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies took the 16-year-old girl into custody and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.