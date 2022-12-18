FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy stabbed outside his home. He was immediately transferred to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Upon investigation, authorities determined three suspects were involved who likely jumped the victim. There is an ongoing investigation to determine the identities of the suspects.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking anyone with information to contact them at (555) 600-3111.