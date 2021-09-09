Teen shot while walking away from school, suspect escapes, Fresno Police say

Crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital following a shooting in southwest Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say they were first alerted to the incident around 2 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Collins Avenue and Tulare Street. They arrived to find one person suffering a gunshot wound in the upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is yet to be released. The suspect drove away.

Investigators are expected to release more information on the suspect and the vehicle they were in. The victim was walking away from school when the shooting took place – but officers say there was no need to impose a lockdown.

